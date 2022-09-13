KamPay (KAMPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $133,656.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. KamPay has a market capitalization of $587,720.59 and approximately $133,656.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KamPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KamPay has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.
KamPay Coin Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
