Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kering Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kering stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 211,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02.

Get Kering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.50.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.