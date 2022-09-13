Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

