Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
