KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Up 379.4% in August

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 379.4% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 791.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $18.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.