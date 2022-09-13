Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,085 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 202,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 582,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kinross Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 557,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

