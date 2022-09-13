Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) vs. Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 8.69 $152.66 million $6.23 38.96 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinsale Capital Group and Deep Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $290.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

