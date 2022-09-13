Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 1,382.4% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 220,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

