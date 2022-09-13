Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 871 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.