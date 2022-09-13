Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 52.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Stock Down 2.3 %

Duke Realty stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. 21,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,659. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.