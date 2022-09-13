Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 28,523 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.28. 57,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.