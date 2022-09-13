Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 689 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $18.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $510.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

