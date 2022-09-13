Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, reaching $200.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

