Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $10.81 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 132,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.