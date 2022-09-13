Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $11.71 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Down 2.6 %

CTAS stock traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.