Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

