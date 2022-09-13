Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 15,900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $42.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,094. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.61.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

