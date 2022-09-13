La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance

LJPC opened at $6.22 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.