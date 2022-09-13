Lead Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $245,331.75 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $245,331.75 and approximately $15,812.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.
