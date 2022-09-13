Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 130,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 48,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

About Legacy Education Alliance



Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

See Also

