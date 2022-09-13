Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $165,497.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.89 or 0.07683400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00170167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00732908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00580933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

