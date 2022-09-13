LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.3 %

LFVN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

