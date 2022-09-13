Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Sells $2,980,985.00 in Stock

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Livent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

