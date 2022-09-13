Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.

Lovesac stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 140.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 23.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

