Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Luminex Resources Stock Performance
LUMIF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Luminex Resources
