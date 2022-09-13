Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

LUMIF remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

About Luminex Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.