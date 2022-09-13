LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €710.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of MC opened at €658.90 ($672.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €652.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €619.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

