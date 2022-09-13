M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 418,145 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $31.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.