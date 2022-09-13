Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 12,480,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after buying an additional 266,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

