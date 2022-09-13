Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,675.00

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $0.01 and approximately $9,675.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00820969 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014954 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm.
Buying and Selling Mainstream For The Underground
Receive News & Updates for Mainstream For The Underground Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainstream For The Underground and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.