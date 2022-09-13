Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HD traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.47. 145,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The company has a market cap of $290.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
