Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 329,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

