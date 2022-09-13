Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.23. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

