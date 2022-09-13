Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 907 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

