Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

