Marvin Cheng Sells 2,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $18,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 35,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,645. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $362.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

