Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Up 461.3% in August

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 461.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,210. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Mason Industrial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 331,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 527,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.