MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Up 0.8 %

MasTec stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

