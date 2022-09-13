MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 319,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,089. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

