Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

