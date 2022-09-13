Medicalchain Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $604,051.50 and approximately $42,206.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news.

Medicalchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

