Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 47,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 128,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Medigus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Get Medigus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.