Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.20 and last traded at $62.22. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

