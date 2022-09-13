MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $30,613.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00797409 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,660,537,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,672,087 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
