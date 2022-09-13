Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Update

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

