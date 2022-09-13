MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$514,807.50 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 206,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay acquired 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).

On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

On Friday, June 24th, Christopher Mackay bought 338,415 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$744,513.00 ($520,638.46).

On Friday, June 17th, Christopher Mackay bought 272,373 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$612,839.25 ($428,558.92).

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

