Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $411.97 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Mina has a total market cap of $411.97 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 673,709,570 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
