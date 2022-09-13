MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

