MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 78.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.