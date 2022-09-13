Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW) Short Interest Update

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 757,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOAW remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. 33,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

