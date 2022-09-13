Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Up 1.2%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.57 and last traded at C$15.49. 231,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 145,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MI.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.58. The firm has a market cap of C$620.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.88.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

