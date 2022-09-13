Morgan Stanley Cuts Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $14.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.18 million, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

