Morgan Stanley Raises Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $17.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $15.45 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 385,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

